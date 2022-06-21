Serena Williams wins 1st match of comeback after year away

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Serena Williams has won the first match of her comeback. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion partnered Ons Jabeur to victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the women’s doubles at the Wimbledon warmup tournament on England’s south coast. Williams and Jabeur recovered from losing the first set 6-2 to win the second 6-3 and then the match tiebreaker 13-11 on their third match point. Williams is guaranteed to have at least one more competitive match before playing singles at Wimbledon as a wild-card entry. Main-draw play at the All England Club starts Monday.