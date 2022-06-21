Sibling rivalry fuels rise of Overton twins to England ranks

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Craig Overton vividly remembers those childhood summers with twin brother Jamie, spending entire days at the local cricket club where their father played. Sometimes they’d mess around in the nets for 7-8 hours and other times they’d play different ball sports beside the cricket field. Always they’d be competing or “trying to outdo each other” as Craig puts it. They developed into fully fledged English county cricketers and are now in the same England test squad. They could become the first set of twins to play in the same international team for England if they are selected against New Zealand in the third test starting at Headingley on Thursday.