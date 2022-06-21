Story’s 3-run HR out of Fenway helps Red Sox beat Tigers 5-4

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer out of Fenway Park, Christian Vázquez added a solo shot for a key run in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4. Story put Boston ahead 4-3 in the fourth when he put a hanging a slider from rookie Beau Brieske on Lansdowne Street for his 11th homer this season. Vázquez lined Andrew Chafin’s first pitch into the Green Monster seats for a 5-3 lead. Rich Hill gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings with six strikeouts.