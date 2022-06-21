Usyk, Joshua share intense faceoff, ready for rematch

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua have gone head-to-head for the first time since their rematch for the world heavyweight championship was announced. The boxers attended a news conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where the Aug. 20 fight will take place. It culminated with Usyk, the WBA, WBO and IBF champion, and Joshua, the challenger, refusing to budge in an increasingly intense faceoff. Joshua sat next to new trainer Robert Garcia and spoke of putting right the many wrongs of his loss in the first fight in London in September. Usyk’s team was already looking ahead to a potential fight to become undisputed champion.