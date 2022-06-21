Yaz, Pederson, Wynns power Giants past Braves 12-10

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski broke out of a slump with a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning, Joc Pederson and Austin Wynns homered and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 12-10. Yastrzemski was 1 for 19 when he drove a pitch from Collin McHugh to right that put the Giants up for good at 8-7. Pederson connected with his 15th homer in the seventh off McHugh, and Wynns went deep in the second off Spencer Strider as San Francisco snapped a two-game skid. Ronald Acuña Jr. Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna went deep for Atlanta, which leads the NL with 105 homers.