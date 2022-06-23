Cavaliers add second-round pick, acquire No. 49 from Kings

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made their first move before the NBA draft tipped off. Cleveland acquired the No. 49 selection from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for the rights to forward Sasha Vezenkov and $1.75 million. The deal was finalized hours ahead Thursday’s draft. It gives the Cavs four picks — No. 14 and three second-rounders with 39th, 49th and 56th. An extra second-rounder gives the Cavs another asset to potentially use to make another deal and add proven talent. Cleveland’s in the market for another wing player to supplement one of the league’s best young rosters.