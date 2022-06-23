Moving up: Grizzlies trade 2 1st-round picks to get LaRavia

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have packaged its two first round picks and sent them to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Grizzlies moved up in the draft to obtain Jake LaRavia of Wake Forest in Thursday’s NBA draft. The 6-foot-8 forward has a reputation as a strong shooter. He started his career at Indiana State but transferred to Wake Forest. His transition to the ACC improved his play, averaging 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season, along with 1.7 steals.