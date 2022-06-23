Lakers get in draft, acquire 35th pick in trade with Orlando

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers will get to participate in the NBA draft after acquiring the 35th overall pick from the Orlando Magic for cash and a future second-round selection. The deal allows the Lakers to buy their way back into the draft after the club traded away both of its own picks. The Lakers’ perpetual win-now mentality around LeBron James has left them without control of their own first-round pick for the fourth consecutive season. But their acquisition of this high second-round pick will allow their scouting department to make a contribution to that quest.