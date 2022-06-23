Canisius recruit gets bail on gun charges; school drops him

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state supreme court judge has set bail at $100,000 for a Canisius College basketball recruit arrested for having two handguns, a shotgun and numerous high-capacity magazines outside the school’s indoor athletic complex. Shortly after Judge Debra Givens granted bail to Sarion McGee, Canisius athletic director Bill Maher told The Associated Press that McGee will not be admitted to the school. Maher cited the seriousness of the charges and noted that while McGee was recruited to play at Canisius, the admissions process was not complete. The judge questioned why the 23-year-old McGee didn’t familiarize himself with New York state gun laws before moving from Wisconsin.