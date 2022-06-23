Brothers, basketball focus of Antetokounmpo family’s ‘Rise’

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t watch this year’s NBA Finals. The series he dominated last year like few players have was too stressful to view as a fan. He prefers being on the court, especially because his brother plays with him. Antetokounmpo took up basketball in Greece with his brother Thanasis and they are still together now on the Milwaukee Bucks – who have a few players who know what it’s like to have siblings in the NBA. The story of the brothers’ journey from Athens to NBA champions is told in “Rise,” which debuts Friday on Disney+.