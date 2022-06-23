Chicago Bulls take Arizona guard Dalen Terry at No. 18

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls drafted Arizona guard Dalen Terry with the No. 18 pick, adding size and versatility in the backcourt as they try to take another step after making a big jump to reach the playoffs for the first time in five years. The 6-foot-7, 195-pound Terry averaged 8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.2 steals as a sophomore in coach Tommy Lloyd’s first season. Owning a 7-foot wingspan, he can guard multiple spots. And on offense, he can play on or off the ball. Chicago did not own a second-round pick.