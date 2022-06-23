Clippers take Moussa Diabate with 43rd pick in NBA draft

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers drafted forward Moussa Diabate from Michigan with the 43rd pick in the NBA draft. Diabate was the second player from Michigan to be picked in the second round. Caleb Houstan went to Orlando with the 32nd selection. The 6-foot-11 Diabate helped the Wolverines reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in his freshman season. He started 26 of 32 games, averaging 9.0 points and 6.0 rebounds. He shot 54% from the field, second-best on the team. Diabate moved to the U.S. from France at age 14, two years after he started playing basketball.