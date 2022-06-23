Fowles posts double-double in return, Lynx beat Mercury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 14 points and 10 rebounds in her return from an injury and Moriah Jefferson scored 21 points as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 100-88. Minnesota has won 17 of the last 20 meetings with Phoenix, including an 84-71 victory on Tuesday. Fowles had been sidelined for five games due to a cartilage injury in her right knee. Fowles, who entered averaging 16.5 points and 10.3 rebounds in 12 games, was 7 of 12 from the field in 22 minutes of limited action. Kayla McBride and Damiris Dantas each scored 15 points, and Aerial Powers had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota, which had a season high in points. Tina Charles scored 26 points and Diana Taurasi added 23 for Phoenix.