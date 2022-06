By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Serbian forward Nikola Jovic has been selected by the Miami Heat with the 27th pick in the NBA draft. The 19-year-old was born in England and moved to Serbia when he was 9. He has played for Mega Basket in the Serbian league, averaging 11.7 points on 43% shooting in that league this past season. The 6-foot-11, 210-pounder also has some range, shooting 36% from 3-point range for Mega.