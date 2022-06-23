Houston takes Auburn’s Jabari Smith with third overall pick

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets selected Auburn freshman Jabari Smith Jr. with the third overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday night, adding a skilled player to join last year’s second pick Jalen Green as the team continues its rebuild. Smith comes to Houston after the power forward averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and two assists per game to win SEC freshman of the year, All-SEC first-team and second-team All-America honors. The third pick is one of three first-round picks the Rockets had in this year’s draft.