In Gee Chun shoots 64, races to early lead at Women’s PGA

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun breezed to an 8-under 64 to jump out to a big early lead in the first round of the Women’s PGA Championship. Most of the field slogged through the day on the wet Blue Course at Congressional. But Chun birdied seven of eight holes during one stretch. She was seven shots better than anyone else in the morning wave, although several players had a chance to cut into her lead in the afternoon. Chun is a threat to break the record for the largest 18-hole lead in a women’s major. That was set by Mickey Wright. She led this tournament by five shots after 18 in 1961.