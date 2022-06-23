Skip to Content
Lakers get Michigan State’s Max Christie with 2nd-round pick

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers selected Michigan State guard Max Christie with the 35th overall pick in the NBA draft. The Lakers didn’t have a pick until Thursday morning, when they acquired a high second-round selection from Orlando in a trade for cash considerations and a second-round pick in 2028. The 6-foot-6 Christie averaged 9.3 points and 3.5 assists in his only season with the Spartans. Although he hit just 31.7% of his 3-point attempts, his smooth shot and improving wing defense attracted attention as he elected to head to the NBA after just one collegiate season.

