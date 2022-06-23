McIlroy shoots 62 to take an early lead at the Travelers

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Rory McIlroy shot an 8-under 62 to take an early one-stroke lead on the opening day of the Travelers Championship in Connecticut. The No. 2-ranked player in the world, fighting off a sinus bug, started on the back nine at TPC River Highlands and shot a bogey-free round. That included a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-4 seventh that helped him move past Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird, who each shot 63. Schauffele hit all 18 greens in regulation for the first time in his career, despite showing up late at the practice range because he thought his 7:35 a.m. tee time was at 7:50.