Medvedev loses to Bautista Agut in Mallorca quarterfinals

PALMA, Spain (AP) — Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev will remain without a title on grass this season after losing to Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships. Medvedev lost 6-3, 6-2 after entering the match with an 8-2 record on the surface for the year, with his losses coming in consecutive finals in Germany and the Netherlands. Medvedev will not play at Wimbledon because of the ban on Russians over the war in Ukraine. The Moscow native had only one break opportunity against the 20th-ranked Bautista Agut. Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas had cruised into the quarterfinals but needed three sets against American Marcos Giron to make it to the last four.