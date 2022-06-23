Rangers swap outfielders, Calhoun to Giants for Duggar

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have acquired outfielder Willie Calhoun from the Texas Rangers in a trade for outfielder Steven Duggar. Calhoun was the main return to the Rangers when they traded pitcher Yu Darvish five years ago. San Francisco also receives cash in the deal announced Thursday. It will be a homecoming for Calhoun, and a move he requested after being sent to the minors on May 1. The 27-year-old Calhoun was born in the East Bay city of Vallejo and attended Benicia High School. Duggar was activated from the 60-day injured list after being sidelined by strained left oblique.