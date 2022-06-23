T-wolves draft trade nets 7-1 Auburn center Walker Kessler

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have added a potential rim protector to complement star Karl-Anthony Towns with the acquisition of 7-foot-1 Auburn center Walker Kessler. The Timberwolves sent the No. 19 overall pick to Memphis for a pair of first-rounders ,according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The first one became Kessler. He won two national defensive player of the year awards last season. The second pick was packaged to Houston for the rights to Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. The trades were pending approval and official announcement by the NBA.