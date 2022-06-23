Salt Lake City Winter Olympics bid more likely for 2034

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Recent meetings with the IOC have led U.S. officials to believe all signs point toward Salt Lake City bidding for the 2034 Winter Olympics, though they say Utah’s capital will be ready if asked to host the 2030 Games, too. U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee chair Susanne Lyons said she views Salt Lake City as the leading candidate for the 2034 Olympics, and that the complexities of hosting 2030 only two years after the Summer Games in Los Angeles make it a less-likely scenario.