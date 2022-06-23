Victor who? Wembanyama favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — This year, Paolo Banchero was the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft — a choice some consider a mild surprise. Next year, it’ll almost certainly be Victor Wembanyama. That will be no surprise. Those who haven’t heard of the 7-foot-3 French teenager probably should familiarize themselves over the next 12 months, because he’s coming to the NBA — and he’s already being touted as an immediate-impact player. The comparisons are many, and all are impressive. Physically, he reminds scouts of Kristaps Porzingis. In terms of the combination of height and shooting ability, he’s reminiscent of what Kevin Durant was at that age. And he’s carried around the can’t-miss label for a couple years already.