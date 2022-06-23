White Sox lose Mendick for season with ACL tear; Engel to IL

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox utility man Danny Mendick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, and outfielder Adam Engel is headed to the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. Mendick was playing shortstop when he collided with left fielder Adam Haseley on a foul popup in Wednesday’s 9-5 loss to Toronto. He’ll need surgery, although a date has not been scheduled. Mendick was on crutches in the White Sox clubhouse on Thursday and said he expected to ready for spring training in February. He batted .289 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 31 games. Engel strained the hamstring in the third inning on Wednesday.