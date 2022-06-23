Wizards draft Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis with 10th pick

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards have selected Johnny Davis with the 10th pick in the NBA draft, capping his impressive rise from role player to lottery pick. The 6-foot-5 Davis averaged 19.7 points per game as a sophomore last season. That was up from 7.0 in 2020-21. He earned first-team All-America honors for his two-way contributions. Now he joins a team that’s coming off a disappointing season in which star guard Bradley Beal was limited by a wrist injury. The big question for the Wizards this offseason is whether they can keep Beal. On draft night they added a tough wing who averaged 8.2 rebounds last season.