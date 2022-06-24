Al-Khelaïfi acquitted again, Valcke guilty in FIFA retrial

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaïfi has been acquitted in Switzerland for a second time in a retrial of alleged wrongdoing linked to former FIFA secretary general Jérôme Valcke. Al-Khelaïfi was cleared again of a charge of incitement to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement for allowing Valcke to use a vacation home in Sardinia rent free. The home was bought in 2013 by a Qatari company. Valcke was convicted on separate charges not involving Al-Khelaïfi. Those involved taking about $1.5 million in kickbacks in negotiations for World Cup broadcast rights. Valcke’s 11-month sentence was suspended for a two-year probationary period.