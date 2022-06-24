Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:25 AM

Andreescu in Bad Homburg final after Halep withdraws

KTVZ

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Bianca Andreescu reached her first final in more than a year after Simona Halep withdrew ahead of their semifinal match at the Bad Homburg Open with a neck injury. It’s the first grass-court final for Andreescu. She will play Alizé Cornet or Caroline Garcia on Saturday. The 22-year-old Andreescu beat top-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. The Canadian’s last final was against Ash Barty in Miami in April 2021.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content