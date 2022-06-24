Bears LB Adams arrested, charged with firearm possession

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police say Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested and charged with misdemeanor firearm possession. Police say they recovered a weapon during a search of his vehicle in downtown Chicago on Thursday evening. He was also cited for possessing a high-capacity magazine within the city limits and metal-piercing bullets, a municipal code violation. Adams has a court date scheduled for Aug. 24. The Bears say they were made aware of the arrest Friday morning and are “gathering more information.” Adams signed with Chicago in April after spending his first four seasons in Indianapolis and followed new coach Matt Eberflus to the Bears. Eberflus spent the past four seasons as the Colts’ defensive coordinator.