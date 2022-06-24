Bell big for Nationals in return home in a 2-1 win at Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Bell hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning of his return home as the Washington Nationals beat the Texas Rangers 2-1. Bell is from nearby Irving, Texas. He also had a triple and double, and scored Washington’s only other run. The Nationals played their first interleague game at Texas in 17 years. Adolis Garcia homered and had his sixth outfield assist of the season for the Rangers. Texas had won its previous six interleague games. Carl Edwards worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the victory. Bell’s winning hit came off reliever Dennis Santana.