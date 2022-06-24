Castroneves hoping SRX win leads to seat in Daytona 500

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Helio Castroneves was promised a shot at a NASCAR start if he won a race this summer in the Superstar Racing Experience. Well, Castroneves won the opening event in the summer all-star series and now the SRX CEO is working to land Castroneves a seat in the Daytona 500. The four-time Indianapolis 500 winner will try to make it two SRX wins in a row this Saturday night when the series races at South Boston Speedway in Virginia.