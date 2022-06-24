English tied for early Friday lead at Travelers Championship

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Defending champion Harris English shot a second-round 65 Friday to move into a tie for first place at 9-under after the morning rounds at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut. Patrick Cantlay, playing in the same group as English, led by two strokes heading into their final hole of the morning. But he found bunkers on his first two shots at No. 9 and finished with a bogey, while English sank a birdie putt from just under 20 feet. Cantlay, who shot a 60 at TPC River Highlands as an amateur in 2011, had a 67 Friday.