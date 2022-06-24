Former England great Wayne Rooney resigns as Derby manager

DERBY, England (AP) — Wayne Rooney has resigned as Derby manager after 18 months in charge and on the same day the club appeared to have sorted out its financial difficulties. The Manchester United and England star joined the team in January 2020 as player-coach and ended that year in temporary charge following Phillip Cocu’s departure. Rooney retired as a player when named Derby’s permanent boss in January 2021. County moved into administration at the start of last season and the team has been relegated from the Championship. It came despite the 36-year-old Rooney attempting to prevent the drop following a combined 21-point deduction due to a breach of accounting rules and its administration problems.