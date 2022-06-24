Greinke, Olivares return, power Royals to 3-1 win over A’s

By CODY FRIESEN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zach Greinke tossed six innings of one-run ball, Edward Olivares hit two solo homers and the Kansas City Royals beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1. Both Grienke (1-4) and Olivares were activated from rehab assignments Friday. Olivares belted homers to left field in his first at-bats — in the third and fifth innings — for his first career multi-homer game. Greinke allowed one run on three hits with four strikeouts for his first win in his second stint with Kansas City. Seth Brown collected the lone RBI for Oakland. Scott Barlow earned his ninth save of the season.