Hendricks carries shutout into 8th, Cubs blank Cardinals 3-0

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Hendricks carried a shutout into the eighth inning and Nico Hoerner homered to help the Chicago Cubs to a 3-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Ian Happ also drove in a run for Chicago which has won two of three. Hendricks gave up five hits in 7 1/3 scoreless innings, struck out six and walked one. Hendricks improved to 13-3 in 25 lifetime starts against his NL Central rivals, his most victories against any team. David Robertson finished for his ninth save in 12 opportunities. Hoerner drilled a two-run shot off Cardinals starter Andre Pallante in the second inning.