Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:54 PM

Li keeps lead, Fox surges at BMW International Open

KTVZ

MUNICH (AP) — Li Haotong has kept his one-stroke lead at the BMW International Open and Ryan Fox has moved up to second with a strong round of 8-under 64 in Munich. Li’s 5-under 67 wasn’t quite the spectacular 10 under from the day before. It still came with plenty of drama, including an eagle on the par-five sixth for the second day in a row, plus four birdies and two bogeys on the other holes of the front nine. Fox completed another bogey-free round after a three-hour interruption because of lightning. He eagled the sixth like Li did. Two shots behind Fox on 12 under was Daan Huizing of the Netherlands, who carded a 69 after his opening 63. Jordan Smith of England and Thomas Pieters of Belgium were tied for fourth on 11 under, four off the pace.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content