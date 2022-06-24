Lindor homers, knocks in 4 as Mets top Marlins 5-3

MIAMI (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered, doubled and drove in four runs to lead the New York Mets past the Miami Marlins 5-3. Mark Canha also went deep and Taijuan Walker pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball for the NL East leaders. Walker allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out five. All three runners scored on Lindor’s bases-loaded double in the sixth that gave New York a 5-2 lead. Miami starter Sandy Alcantara, who entered with a 1.72 ERA, gave up five runs — four earned — and six hits in seven innings. The right-hander has gone at least seven innings in nine straight outings.