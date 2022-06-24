Padres win on Austin Nola’s RBI single off brother Aaron

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Nola hit an RBI single off younger brother Aaron in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0. San Diego rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore and three relievers combined on a five-hitter. Closer Taylor Rogers loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth before getting Kyle Schwarber to fly out to center field. Austin Nola had been 0 for 4 against his brother in two seasons until delivering an opposite-field single to right with one out in the sixth to bring in Eric Hosmer, who was aboard on a one-out double.