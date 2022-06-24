Royals’ Salvador Perez has left thumb surgery, to IL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals catcher Salvador Perez had surgery on his left thumb and was placed on the 10-day injured list. The operation repaired the ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb, and he’s expected to need eight weeks to recover, manager Mike Matheny said. The 32-year-old Perez missed nine games with a left thumb sprain earlier this season, then left a victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday with the UCL issue. A seven-time All-Star, Perez is hitting a career-worst .211 with 11 home runs a year after leading the majors with 48 homers and 121 RBIs.