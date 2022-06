Slovak champion Slovan signs Belgian defender Siemen Voet

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovak champion Slovan Bratislava has signed Belgian central defender Siemen Voet on a three-year contract. The 22-year-old Voet is the second signing in two days for Slovan as it prepares to play Georgia’s Dinamo Batumi in the first qualifying round of the Champions League next month. Voet played for KV Mechelen in the Belgian league before moving to Zwolle in the Dutch top tier last season where he had 17 games. On Thursday Slovan announced it had signed Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka on a two-year contract.