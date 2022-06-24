Tsitsipas to face Bautista Agut in Mallorca final

PALMA, Spain (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas has advanced to the final of the Mallorca Championships after beating Benjamin Bonzi in straight sets. The second-seeded Tsitsipas saved all three break points he faced to beat Bonzi of France 6-4, 6-4. Tsitsipas will face Roberto Bautista Agut after the Spaniard beat Antoine Bellier 7-6 (5), 6-2. On Thursday Bautista Agut upset top-ranked Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. The grass-court tournament is a warmup for Wimbledon next week.