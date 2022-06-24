Turner homers, Dodgers stop Braves 4-1 in Freeman’s return

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Trea Turner had three hits, including a home run, Freddie Freeman reached base three times in his emotional return to Atlanta and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Braves 4-1. Julio Urías gave up only one run in six innings but the Dodgers absorbed bad news for their pitching staff before and during the game. Left-hander Andrew Heaney was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. Right-hander Daniel Hudson exited in the eighth with an apparent left knee injury. Freeman had one hit, a sixth-inning single. He walked twice and scored two runs.