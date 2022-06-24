Ukraine boycotts judo Olympic qualifier as Russians compete

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Ukraine has begun a boycott of international judo events because the Russian team is allowed to compete as Olympic qualification begins. Judo is one of the few Olympic sports where Russians can still compete. They must do so without their flag, and officially represent the International Judo Federation. Ukraine is staying away in protest after Russia entered the Grand Slam event in Mongolia. It’s the first competition of the qualifying period for the Paris Olympics in 2024. Ukraine alleges many of the Russian competitors are serving military personnel.