Underdogs Ole Miss, OU set for College World Series finals

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mississippi and Oklahoma are set to meet for the national championship in the College World Series. The best-of-three finals open Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska. Ole Miss is playing for the title after it was the last team to receive an at-large bid for the NCAA baseball tournament. Oklahoma got off to a slow start this season and didn’t get hot until the second half. An unseeded team will leave Omaha with the championship for the first time since Coastal Carolina in 2016.