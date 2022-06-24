Vonn urges athletes use platform for good ‘especially today’

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

Lindsey Vonn used her induction speech into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame to urge athletes to put their platform to good use, “especially today,” the day the Supreme Court overturned the landmark ruling that guaranteed a women’s constitutional right to abortion. Vonn joined Michael Phelps, Billie Jean King, Michelle Kwan, Mia Hamm and the late Pat Summitt among the inductees into the Class of 2022. King, at the forefront in the fight for women’s advances in sports, was the first woman inducted in the “special contributor” category. She said it felt only appropriate that her honor came during the same week as the 50th anniversary of Title IX.