2017 US Open finalist Keys, Coric injured, out of Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys and Borna Coric have pulled out of Wimbledon because of injuries. Their withdrawals were announced by the All England Club on Saturday. The tournament begins Monday. Keys is an American who was seeded 19th. She withdrew because of a hurt abdominal muscle. She was replaced in the field by Coco Vandeweghe. Coric is a Croatian who got into the field thanks to a protected ranking because he has been injured. He cited a shoulder problem for his withdrawal. He was drawn to face No. 12 seed Diego Schwartzman and that spot will be filled by an as-yet-unannounced player who lost in qualifying.