Allgaier dominates at Nashville to win Xfinity Series race

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Justin Allgaier routed the field at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday to win his second Xfinity Series race of the season. The JR Motorsports driver led 134 of the 188 laps in his Chevrolet and beat Trevor Bayne by 4.513-seconds on a hot, steamy afternoon in which in-car temperatures inched toward 130 degrees. Allgaier said he can’t recall a time he’s had such a dominant race car. Riley Herbst finished third and was followed by Ty Gibbs, Sam Mayer and Ryan Preece, winner of the Truck Series race on Friday night. Nashville marks the hottest race weekend so far of this season.