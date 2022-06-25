AP source: Gareth Bale signs with MLS leaders Los Angeles FC

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC has reached a deal with Welsh forward Gareth Bale to move to Major League Soccer after his departure from Real Madrid, a person close to the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the details of the 12-month deal are still being finalized between Bale and MLS-leading LAFC, which also added Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini to its roster this month. The 32-year-old Bale is moving stateside after spending most of the past nine years with Madrid. His contract expires this summer.