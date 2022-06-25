Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women’s PGA Championship

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Women’s PGA Championship. On a day when Congressional Country Club gave the leaders plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double bogey on the par-5 16th hole. The two-time major champion from South Korea led by five shots after the first round and six at the halfway point, but that 36-hole advantage has been cut in half. She had an 8-under 208 total. Lydia Ko (76) and Jennifer Kupcho (74) — Chun’s playing partners — had their own problems, but Lexi Thompson and Hye-Jin Choi both shot 70 and were tied for second with Sei Young Kim (71) at 5-under par.