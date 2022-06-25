Clemens’ first career homer lifts Tigers over D-Backs 6-3

By SCOTT BORDOW

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Kody Clemens hit his first major league home run to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 6-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Clemens, the 26-year-old son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, hit a three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning off Arizona reliever Joe Mantiply to break a 3-3 tie. Tyler Alexander (1-3) got the win for Detroit with two innings of scoreless relief. Mantiply (0-1) took the loss, allowing three earned runs in 1 1/3 innings. It was the Diamondbacks’ fifth straight defeat and dropped Arizona to a season-low nine games under .500.