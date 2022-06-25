Dodgers confirm top set-up reliever Hudson lost for season

ATLANTA (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Daniel Hudson has been placed on the injury list with a torn left anterior cruciate ligament that ends his season. The move was expected after Hudson’s knee buckled in the eighth inning of Friday night’s 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves as he reacted to a dribbler hit by Ronald Acuña Jr. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says Hudson’s recovery is expected to take six to nine months. The injury takes away the team’s top set-up reliever. The Dodgers activated infielder Hanser Alberto from the paternity list and recalled right-hander Mitch White. Outfielder Stefen Romero was designated for assignment.